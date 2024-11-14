type here...

Soframe unveils drone armed with laser turret

By Dylan Malyasov
French defense company SOFRAME has showcased its latest tactical innovation: a drone equipped with a laser turret designed to counter small aerial threats.

The system was presented during the National Infantry Days, where SOFRAME demonstrated its cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the needs of armed forces in the field.

The featured system, named HE441, is a multi-mission 4×4 lightweight all-terrain vehicle equipped with an open cab, specifically developed to enhance operational flexibility.

The vehicle has been fitted with the HELMA-P laser turret developed by CILAS, a subsidiary of Ariane Group, an anti-drone laser system capable of either neutralizing drones at a range of up to 1 kilometer by burning through them or dazzling them at distances up to 3 kilometers.

The HELMA-P system, the product of a collaboration between CILAS and Ariane Group, was in development from 2017 to 2019. It features a two-axis turret, equipped with a sophisticated array of optical sensors and a laser capable of generating 2 kilowatts of power. This setup allows the system to engage aerial threats effectively, making it an effective countermeasure against the increasing use of small drones on the battlefield.

The turret can be operated by a single operator using a human-machine interface, allowing for precise control over the laser’s targeting and engagement.

