Slovenian firm unveils new 30mm turret for combat vehicles

The Slovenian Valhalla Turrets firm has unveiled a new remote weapon station during the country’s Armed Forces Day event in Koper.

The Mangart 30, developed domestically in Slovenia, was showcased fully integrated onto the Patria AMV armored vehicle.

Equipped with a 30mm cannon and advanced sensor technology, the Mangart 30 is designed for precision engagement across a range of combat environments.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to Valhalla Turrets, the system combines “unmatched precision” with mobility and modularity, tailored for modern battlefield demands.

In a statement, the company said, “With the Mangart 30 we’ve proven that Slovenia has the knowledge, expertise, and determination to develop some of the most complex and advanced systems in the global defense industry.”

Developed in collaboration with the Slovenian Ministry of Defence and the Slovenian Armed Forces, the system has been engineered to meet national operational requirements and to integrate seamlessly into broader defense structures, including NATO interoperability.

Mounted on the latest Patria 8×8 armored platforms, the Mangart 30 will play a central role in the country’s future ground mobility concept. As noted by Valhalla Turrets, the new system is “ready to compete on any global market.”

The Mangart 30’s modular architecture is expected to allow for future system upgrades and integration with advanced fire control, targeting, and communication suites.

The Patria armored vehicle, manufactured in cooperation with Finnish defense company Patria, forms the backbone of Slovenia’s modern mechanized units. The integration of a remote weapon station like the Mangart 30 enhances its role in both reconnaissance and frontline operations.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Mangart 30 will undergo further trials and evaluations before entering full operational service with the Slovenian Armed Forces.