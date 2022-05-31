Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Slovakia confirms plans to deliver Zuzana 2 howitzers to Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Matthew Brown

Defnce24 reported that Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Naď confirmed that 155mm Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers will be supplied to Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops are receiving training on how to use the 155mm Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzer, according to Jaroslav Naď.

Slovakia will transfer eight 155mm self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

The Zuzana 2 is a wheeled 155mm self-propelled howitzer developed and manufactured by the Slovak Company Konstrukta – Defence. The gun system is mounted on a TATRA 8×8 special chassis. The chassis offers enhanced mobility and long-range.

The main armament is 155mm/52 calibre gun, which is 8.2m-long and weighs 1,894kg. It can fire six 155mm Nato projectiles per minute in automatic mode and two rounds per minute in manual mode. It offers a minimum firing range of 5km and a maximum range of 41km with ERFB-BB shells.

The artillery system features both direct and indirect firing capabilities and can carry up to 40 ready-to-fire projectiles and 40 powder charges in the conveyers.

