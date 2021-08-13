Friday, August 13, 2021
Slovak Air Force to join Ukrainian military parade for independence anniversary

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Dylan Malyasov

Slovak Air Force military aircraft will for the first time to take part in a lavish parade in Kyiv this August marking the 30th anniversary of independence following the Soviet Union’s breakup.

Earlier this week, the Slovak Air Force has deployed two UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and a C-27J Spartan transport plane to Ukraine for participation in the rehearsal of the aviation parade, which will take place on 24 August.

Events are planned with the participation of representatives and equipment of all forces of the security and defense sector of Ukraine and partner countries.

Military planes and helicopters will fly in formation above central Kyiv — they including Ukrainian Air Force planes and partners’ Air Force aircraft.

Photo by MilitaryAviation.in.UA

The commander of the Ukrainian Land Forces also said that 358 military vehicles, including new main battle tanks and missile systems, would take part in the parade.

