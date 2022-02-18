Sikorsky gets new $99M contract in support of the Presidential helo program

Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky division was awarded a contract from the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command for VH-92A Presidential Helicopter Replacement Program.

The award, announced by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) on 17 February, covers products and support required to rapidly integrate and field VH-92A aircraft simulators and trainers in support of the Presidential Helicopter Program.

Per the contract, the products include delivery of technical analysis, technical reports, trade studies, and retrofit kits for ground support equipment modifications that support deficiency resolution, capability/technology insertions, obsolescence redesigns, and reliability/sustainability improvements.

The work, which is is expected to be complete in February 2030, will be performed in Owego, New York, where Lockheed produces the electronic systems and integrate them into aircraft.

The VH-92A aircraft is based on Sikorsky’s successful and FAA-certified S-92A commercial aircraft, which recently surpassed one million flight hours.

The VH-92A aircraft will provide safe, reliable and capable transportation for the President, Vice President and foreign heads of state.

This program ensures long term affordability and maintainability by utilizing the FAA certified S-92 aircraft which has industry leading reliability and availability.