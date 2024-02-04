Satellite images show destroyed Russian base in Crimea

New satellite imagery offers clear looks at the aftermath of an attack on Belbek Airport in the temporarily occupied region of Crimea.

The strike, reportedly carried out by Ukrainian Defense Forces, targeted a strategically important site in the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The images, released by Ukrainian project DeepState on Saturday, February 3rd, depict significant damage to the command post after Ukrainian precision-guided missiles, likely Shtorm Shadow, struck the airfield.

According to analysts, the enemy’s claims indicate that their air defense systems worked “successfully” during the attack. However, there are nuances to consider. Preliminary information suggests that the enemy’s command post was hit. Casualties among personnel will become known over time and with the first obituaries appearing on the enemy’s social media.

It is worth noting that on Wednesday, January 31st, explosions were reported in the occupied city of Sevastopol and the areas of Sak, Yevpatoriya, Feodosiya, and Rozdolne. At least five explosions were heard in Sevastopol. The Russian authorities declared an air alarm and closed traffic on the Kerch Bridge.

“Krymsky Viter” reported a fire near Belbek Airport.

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have allegedly destroyed 17 Ukrainian missiles over the Black Sea and three over Crimea. The enemy’s department also reported the falling of debris onto a military unit in Lyubymivka.

On the same day, the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, confirmed the explosions at Belbek Airport.

“Did you know that within the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there is the 204th Sevastopol Tactical Aviation Brigade? Well, its permanent base is Belbek Airport! Ukrainian aviators will surely return home to their native airfield. For now, thanks to everyone who has contributed to clearing Crimea of Russian presence!” he wrote after reports of explosions in Sevastopol.