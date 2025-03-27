Satellite imagery confirms possible strike prep on Iran

New satellite imagery confirms the presence of U.S. Air Force B-2 “Spirit” stealth bombers at Diego Garcia, signaling a potential shift in American military posture in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to commercial imagery from Planet Labs shared by the Indo Pacific Watch Center, three B-2 bombers were clearly visible on the runway at Diego Garcia on March 25. The image also shows at least seven KC-135 “Stratotanker” aerial refueling aircraft nearby, supporting what analysts believe could be part of preparations for extended-range strike missions targeting Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

The report further noted the possible presence of up to four additional bombers housed in hardened aircraft shelters at the base. If confirmed, that would bring the total number of B-2s deployed to seven—representing a sizeable forward-positioned bomber force.

“Diego Garcia, March 25 2025. 3 (or possibly 7) B-2 Bombers & 9 KC-135. Hardened shelters are essential for the security of US MIL assets,” Indo Pacific Watch Center said in a statement on social media.

The B-2, manufactured by Northrop Grumman and operated by the U.S. Air Force’s 509th Bomb Wing, is a long-range, low-observable strategic bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear payloads. Its stealth profile allows it to penetrate defended airspace and conduct precision strikes against high-value targets.

Diego Garcia, a key U.S. military hub located in the Indian Ocean, has long served as a strategic forward operating base for bomber missions, especially during operations in the Middle East. Its geographic location offers rapid access to potential hotspots while allowing for extended loiter time and refueling flexibility.

These developments come as President Donald Trump reportedly sent a direct and “firm” letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Axios has reported. According to the outlet, Trump gave Tehran a two-month deadline to agree to a new nuclear agreement, warning of unspecified “consequences” should Iran continue advancing its nuclear program.

The U.S. administration remains concerned by what intelligence officials have described as accelerated progress by Iran toward a nuclear weapons capability. Current assessments indicate Tehran is closer than ever to assembling a deliverable device, prompting increased urgency within the National Security Council and Pentagon.

Any potential U.S. military action against Iran would face complex operational requirements. Iran’s nuclear sites are widely dispersed and hardened against conventional attacks. Military planners have long emphasized that a strike would require long-range precision strikes supported by stealth platforms like the B-2, capable of penetrating dense air defenses, in coordination with aerial refueling assets and naval forces already positioned in the region.

The deployment to Diego Garcia—a base historically used during major U.S. operations in the Middle East—follows recent movements of the USS Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group into the Arabian Sea, reinforcing U.S. strike capacity in the region.

While the Pentagon has not commented on the specific purpose of the deployment, the timing and capabilities of the aircraft involved suggest the U.S. is positioning for options should diplomacy with Iran break down.