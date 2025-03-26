US signals possible strike on Iran’s nuclear sites

The United States is quietly preparing for a possible military operation targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, according to multiple indicators observed across the region.

Movements of strategic assets and recent diplomatic communications point to growing tensions as the deadline for renewed nuclear negotiations nears.

In recent days, observers have noted the redeployment of several B-2 Spirit stealth bombers from the U.S. Air Force’s 509th Bomb Wing to Diego Garcia, a remote base in the Indian Ocean often used for long-range strike operations.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has established a no-fly zone over the island through May 1.

The deployment includes a broader support package: ten KC-135R Stratotanker refueling aircraft and three C-17 transport planes have also arrived on the island in the past 48 hours. These moves, coupled with heightened regional surveillance, suggest the U.S. is increasing its readiness for a potential precision strike mission.

Additionally, the USS Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group has departed the western Pacific and is currently en route to the Arabian Sea, where the USS Harry S. Truman is already conducting operations, including airstrikes against Houthi positions in Yemen. The convergence of two carrier groups adds further weight to speculation about preparations for action.

These developments come as President Donald Trump reportedly sent a direct and “firm” letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to Axios, Trump gave Tehran two months to agree to a new nuclear deal, warning of “consequences” if Iran continues advancing its nuclear program.

The U.S. administration is concerned by Iran’s progress toward a nuclear weapons capability. Intelligence assessments suggest Iran is closer than ever to assembling a nuclear device, a shift that has prompted renewed urgency in Washington.

Military analysts note that any U.S. strike on Iran’s hardened and dispersed nuclear facilities would require coordinated, long-range precision attacks, likely involving stealth aircraft such as the B-2 and support from naval platforms already in the region.