Saab signs deal for combat systems on Colombian warship

Saab has signed a contract with Dutch shipbuilder Damen Naval to deliver the combat system for the Colombian Navy’s new Plataforma Estratégica de Superficie (PES) frigate program.

The agreement includes the integration of the 9LV Combat Management System and 9LV Fire Control System, along with advanced sensors and radars.

As part of the contract, Saab will supply the Ceros 200 radar and optronic tracking fire control director, EOS 500 electro-optical fire control director, and Sea Giraffe 4A radar, among other systems. These technologies will enhance the frigate’s situational awareness, target acquisition, and defense capabilities.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“The PES programme is state-of-the-art and we are honoured that the Colombian Navy has selected Saab to supply their combat system. Our partnership with Damen Naval marks an important collaboration in the naval domain. This is our first time working together,” said Carl-Johan Bergholm, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Surveillance at Saab.

The frigate will be constructed by Colombian shipbuilder COTECMAR in Cartagena, with Damen Naval providing engineering, technical support, and shipbuilding materials. The PES design is based on the Damen Naval SIGMA 10514 series, a proven multi-role frigate class.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2030.