Russia’s T-72B3M tank with Arena-M system spotted on battlefield

By Dylan Malyasov
Captures via Telegram / Tysk NIP

A Russian T-72B3M main battle tank equipped with the Arena-M active protection system has been spotted on the battlefield in Ukraine for the first time.

The presence of the upgraded tank, designed to improve survivability against modern anti-tank weapons, marks the system’s operational debut in combat conditions.

The Arena-M system is an advanced active defense mechanism designed to detect, track, and neutralize incoming anti-tank projectiles before they can reach the vehicle. It utilizes radar-based detection technology to identify threats and deploys interceptor charges to destroy them mid-air. The system is specifically engineered to counter modern anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) and other high-velocity threats, enhancing a tank’s ability to withstand enemy fire.

Unlike its predecessors, the Arena-M features improved threat identification and faster response times, making it more effective against next-generation threats. By intercepting projectiles at close range, the system reduces the likelihood of armor penetration and crew casualties.

In February 2025, Uralvagonzavod (UVZ), part of Russia’s state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec, confirmed that its T-90M and T-72B3M tanks were being equipped with the Arena-M protection system. The announcement was made by a UVZ representative and reported by Russia’s TASS news agency.

The deployment of Arena-M-equipped tanks highlights Russia’s efforts to enhance the protection of its armored forces against increasingly sophisticated anti-tank weaponry used by Ukraine. The system’s battlefield effectiveness, however, remains unproven, as previous Russian active protection systems have faced challenges in real-world combat scenarios.

The appearance of the T-72B3M with Arena-M on the battlefield suggests that Russia is prioritizing improved defenses for its frontline armored units. It remains to be seen how well the system performs against modern Western-supplied anti-tank weapons, including Javelin and NLAW systems, which have been widely used by Ukrainian forces.

