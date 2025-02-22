type here...

Russia equips T-90M, T-72B3M with Arena-M protection system

NewsArmy
By Colton Jones
Modified date:

Uralvagonzavod (UVZ), part of Russia’s Rostec defense conglomerate, has confirmed that T-90M and T-72B3M tanks are being equipped with the Arena-M active protection system.

The announcement was made by a representative of UVZ, the manufacturer of these tanks, and was reported by TASS.

In February 2024, several individual units of T-90M and T-72B3 tanks were showcased with the Arena-M active protection system. However, analysts remain skeptical about the full-scale implementation of these systems, given UVZ’s currently limited production capabilities.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Arena-M protection system is an advanced active defense system designed to detect, track, and neutralize incoming anti-tank projectiles before they reach the vehicle. It employs radar-based detection technology to identify threats and launches interceptor charges to destroy them mid-air. The system is designed to improve tank survivability against modern anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) and other threats on the battlefield.

Unlike previous iterations, Arena-M features improved threat identification and response times, making it more effective against newer generation threats. It is intended to enhance the protection of armored vehicles by intercepting incoming projectiles at close range, reducing the risk of penetration and crew casualties.

Open-source information suggests that only a handful of experimental tanks have been observed with the Arena-M system. This development appears to be more of an exploration into the feasibility of integration rather than a mass production initiative.

Despite the announcement, questions remain about whether the system will be widely deployed or if it remains in a testing phase due to constraints in production and resource availability.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

New tanks for Libya, old trucks for Russian troops

Dylan Malyasov -
A recent military parade in Benghazi, Libya, has drawn attention for showcasing a large quantity of newly delivered Russian-made military equipment—raising eyebrows among Russian...

Russia claims ‘Terminator’ survived missile, drone barrage

Army

Hanwha pushes modern artillery at CANSEC 2025

Army

Ukrainian drone shadows and hits Russian air defense system

Army

South Korean Navy patrol plane crashes during training

Maritime Security

Roshel to build armored vehicles in Czech Republic

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.