Russia equips T-90M, T-72B3M with Arena-M protection system

Uralvagonzavod (UVZ), part of Russia’s Rostec defense conglomerate, has confirmed that T-90M and T-72B3M tanks are being equipped with the Arena-M active protection system.

The announcement was made by a representative of UVZ, the manufacturer of these tanks, and was reported by TASS.

In February 2024, several individual units of T-90M and T-72B3 tanks were showcased with the Arena-M active protection system. However, analysts remain skeptical about the full-scale implementation of these systems, given UVZ’s currently limited production capabilities.

The Arena-M protection system is an advanced active defense system designed to detect, track, and neutralize incoming anti-tank projectiles before they reach the vehicle. It employs radar-based detection technology to identify threats and launches interceptor charges to destroy them mid-air. The system is designed to improve tank survivability against modern anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) and other threats on the battlefield.

Unlike previous iterations, Arena-M features improved threat identification and response times, making it more effective against newer generation threats. It is intended to enhance the protection of armored vehicles by intercepting incoming projectiles at close range, reducing the risk of penetration and crew casualties.

Open-source information suggests that only a handful of experimental tanks have been observed with the Arena-M system. This development appears to be more of an exploration into the feasibility of integration rather than a mass production initiative.

Despite the announcement, questions remain about whether the system will be widely deployed or if it remains in a testing phase due to constraints in production and resource availability.