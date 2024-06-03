Russia’s new Malva howitzer spotted on battlefield

A new Russian 152mm self-propelled howitzer, the 2S43 “Malva,” has been spotted on the battlefield for the first time, according to reports from the Militarnyi news agency and OSINTua telegram channel.

The artillery system, belonging to the 9th Artillery Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, was detected by a Ukrainian long-range reconnaissance drone in the Belgorod region.

The Russian army received its first batch of these howitzers in October 2023, following a three-year state testing cycle that concluded in July.

The “Malva” is part of the “Nabrosok” R&D program and is mounted on an 8×8 wheeled chassis produced by the Bryansk Automobile Plant. The primary weapon is a 152mm rifled howitzer, designated as 2A64, with a barrel length of 47 calibers, the same as the 2S19 “Msta-S” self-propelled howitzer.

The wheeled self-propelled artillery platform offers improved maneuverability over tracked counterparts, boasting an extended service life and reduced operating costs. Deployment, displacement, and target acquisition times are significantly shortened compared to towed artillery or tracked systems.

The “Malva” can execute multiple rounds simultaneous impact (MRSI) fire missions, enabling several projectiles to hit the target at the same time. The onboard equipment suite facilitates ammunition handling and provides automated fire control. An autonomous power unit supplies electricity while the system is in position.

Capable of traveling up to 800 km on public roads without refueling, the “Malva” features full-wheel drive and a powerful diesel engine, allowing it to traverse off-road terrain effectively. It can also be transported in an Il-76 transport aircraft, making it rapidly deployable over long distances.