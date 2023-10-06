Friday, October 6, 2023
type here...

Russia’s deadly missile attack kills 51 in Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

One of the deadliest attacks on civilians took place when a Russian missile hit a cafe and grocery store in the village of Hroza in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 51 civilians.

Dozens of people were killed when a missile (reportedly Iscander hit a village shop where people had gathered for a memorial service, Ukrainian officials said, in what appeared to be one of the deadliest wartime attacks on civilians in months.

Ukrainian officials said Hroza village was hit by an Iskander missile – a ballistic missile with a relatively short range, that depending on configuration carries a warhead of between 500 and 700 kilograms.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine condemned the attack in the tiny village of Hroza, which is roughly 23 miles southwest of the front line in the Kharkiv region, as a deliberate act of terrorism and “a demonstrably brutal Russian crime.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the incident was a deliberate attack on civilians and “no blind strike”.

The Kremlin often claims its missiles are aimed at military assets or blames the strikes on Ukraine. A spokesman for President Vladimir Putin insists Russia does not target civilians.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russian military receives new artillery systems

Dylan Malyasov -
Russian defense giant Rostec announced Thursday that Russian armed forces recently received its new Floks self-propelled artillery systems. "The handover of the Flocks to the Ministry of Defense is...

General Dynamics to unveil StrykerQB armored vehicle at AUSA 2023

Army

Canada’s new armored vehicle passes blast testing

Army

Poland deploys Patriot air defense system to protect its capital

Army

US shoots down armed Turkish drone in Syria

Aviation

US Marine Corps to receive more advanced radar systems

Maritime Security

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog