Sunday, January 15, 2023
type here...

Russians build crazy bus with 14.5mm gun

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group has build thickly armored bus armed with a turret from BTR-80 armored personnel carrier on top.

Russian bizarre vehicle, also know as Wagner-wagon, uses by fighters from the Wagner Group PMC (private military company).

The Mad Max style vehicle is fitted with a Soviet-made BTR-80 turret mounted on the roof of the vehicle features a 14.5 mm KPVT heavy machine gun and coaxial 7.62 mm PKT machine gun.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The new version of vehicle was spotted in Ukraine.

The Wagner Group, also known as PMC Wagner, is a Russian paramilitary organization. It is variously described as a private military company, a network of mercenaries, or a de facto private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The New York Times describes Wanger company as really an arms-length unit of the Russian Ministry of Defence or Russia’s military intelligence service in disguise, which is used by the Russian government in conflicts where deniability is called for, as its forces are trained on Ministry of Defense installations.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine