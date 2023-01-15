Russians build crazy bus with 14.5mm gun

Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group has build thickly armored bus armed with a turret from BTR-80 armored personnel carrier on top.

Russian bizarre vehicle, also know as Wagner-wagon, uses by fighters from the Wagner Group PMC (private military company).

The Mad Max style vehicle is fitted with a Soviet-made BTR-80 turret mounted on the roof of the vehicle features a 14.5 mm KPVT heavy machine gun and coaxial 7.62 mm PKT machine gun.

The new version of vehicle was spotted in Ukraine.

The Wagner Group, also known as PMC Wagner, is a Russian paramilitary organization. It is variously described as a private military company, a network of mercenaries, or a de facto private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The New York Times describes Wanger company as really an arms-length unit of the Russian Ministry of Defence or Russia’s military intelligence service in disguise, which is used by the Russian government in conflicts where deniability is called for, as its forces are trained on Ministry of Defense installations.