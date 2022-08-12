Russian troops fire rare tank destroyers at Ukrainian targets

Russian Army actively using its rare tank destroyers to fight off Ukrainians at the frontline.

Russian media has issued footage of how its troops fire Khrizantema-S anti-tank guided missiles at Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk and Mykolaiv regions.

The latest video reportedly shows the Russian 9K123 Khrizantema-S missiles system taking out a water tower in the Mykolaiv direction.

The 9K123 Khrizantema-S (NATO reporting name AT-15 Springer) is a Russian self-propelled anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) system. It is a tank destroyer utilizing anti-tank guided missiles, specifically designed for tactical situations demanding anti-tank warfare.

According to Russia’s state-run arms broker Rosoboronexport, Khrizantema is designed for combating modern and future tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and other light armoured targets, engineering constructions, fast boats, low-altitude and low-speed aerial targets, manpower in shelters and in the open, day and night, in any weather, in dusty and smoky air.

The system entered service with the Russian armed forces in 2005. These combat vehicles are built in very small numbers.

Video of a Russian Khrizantema-S ATGM carrier strike in the Mykolaiv direction. The source says that Ukraine is using cameras on tall buildings and towers, which was the target of this strike.https://t.co/QTazmr4EBT pic.twitter.com/BhmY1zbohx — Rob Lee (@RALee85) August 10, 2022