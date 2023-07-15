Russian Tor missile system destroyed by Ukrainian precision strike

Ukrainian artillery has destroyed a Russian Tor surface-to-air missile system in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The footage, released by the Ukrainian military, shows a Russian Tor missile air defense system going up in smoke after a direct hit from a guided missile.

The Ukraine Weapons Tracker OSINT group reported that a Russian 9A331M TLAR (a Transporter Launcher and Radar) of the 9K332 Tor-M2 air defense system was destroyed by Ukrainian high-precision strikes.

The Tor (NATO: SA-15 Gauntlet) is a tracked self-contained surface-to-air missile system designed to provide short-range defense against fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and cruise missiles. The vehicle has two radars, one for target acquisition and another for tracking and engagement, and can be loaded with up to eight command-guided missiles at a time.

#Ukraine: A Russian 9A331M TLAR of the 9K332 Tor-M2 air defense system was destroyed by Ukrainian high-precision strikes in #Zaporizhzhia Oblast. pic.twitter.com/IFNoCaKadT — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) July 14, 2023

The Tor is one of the few Russian-made short-range SAM systems with high effectiveness against cruise missiles and precision-guided munitions.