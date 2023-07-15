Saturday, July 15, 2023
Russian Tor missile system destroyed by Ukrainian precision strike

By Dylan Malyasov
Archive photo

Ukrainian artillery has destroyed a Russian Tor surface-to-air missile system in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The footage, released by the Ukrainian military, shows a Russian Tor missile air defense system going up in smoke after a direct hit from a guided missile.

The Ukraine Weapons Tracker OSINT group reported that a Russian 9A331M TLAR (a Transporter Launcher and Radar) of the 9K332 Tor-M2 air defense system was destroyed by Ukrainian high-precision strikes.

The Tor (NATO: SA-15 Gauntlet) is a tracked self-contained surface-to-air missile system designed to provide short-range defense against fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and cruise missiles. The vehicle has two radars, one for target acquisition and another for tracking and engagement, and can be loaded with up to eight command-guided missiles at a time.

The Tor is one of the few Russian-made short-range SAM systems with high effectiveness against cruise missiles and precision-guided munitions.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant.

