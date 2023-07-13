Russian T-90M tank blown to pieces by deadly Ukrainian drone strike

Ukrainian forces have hunted a Russian T-90M main battle tank with deadly drone strikes, causing it to blow up.

Russia’s most advanced operational tank is blown to bits by a series of Ukrainian drone strikes.

Footage released by the 28th Mechanised Brigade appears to show a loitering munition, known popularly as “kamikaze drone,” piloted by Ukrainian troops hitting a Russian tank, and then a drone-dropped thermobaric grenade.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Although the first strike failed to destroy the tank, it was subsequently completely annihilated in a massive explosion.

The Russian state media have called the T-90M Proryv the most advanced armored vehicle in the family of T-90 main battle tanks and most of all fit for modern warfare thanks to its all-round armor protection, top-notch all-weather highly automated fire control and enhanced survivability.

In an interview with pro-Russian military bloggers, Putin said that the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine has confirmed that the T-90M Proryv is the world’s best main battle tank.

“Today, we can say that the T-90M Proryv is the world’s best tank. As soon as it approaches positions, no chance is left for anyone or anything. It fires to a longer range and more accurately. It also has better protection,” Putin said.

Meanwhile, the Dutch open-source intelligence website Oryx, which has been collecting visual evidence of military equipment losses, said that the Russian army has lost at least 25 T-90M tanks since Russia’s invasion began on February 24, 2022.