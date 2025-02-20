type here...

Russian spy drone crashes in Kazakhstan

By Dylan Malyasov
Captures via Telegram

A Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone has been discovered crashed in Kazakhstan near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) facility, raising concerns about unauthorized surveillance and potential security breaches in the region.

The Kazakh Armed Forces do not operate this type of drone, further reinforcing suspicions that the aircraft originated from Russian military activities.

The Orlan-10, a well-documented surveillance drone used extensively by Russian forces in conflicts such as in Ukraine and Syria, is equipped with high-resolution cameras and electronic warfare capabilities.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. The drone was reportedly found in close proximity to critical energy infrastructure, including the CPC, a key conduit for oil exports that plays a vital role in regional energy security. Officials have not yet disclosed whether the drone carried any payloads or data storage devices that could provide insight into its last mission.

Despite visual evidence pointing to the Orlan-10 model, Russian media outlets have attempted to refute the claim, suggesting instead that the crashed drone was a SAGEM Crecerelle, a French-made UAV with a distinctly different design and operational profile. The discrepancy in these claims has fueled speculation about Moscow’s efforts to downplay the presence of its surveillance assets in Kazakhstan.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with Kazakhstan maintaining a delicate diplomatic balance between its strategic partnership with Russia and its efforts to uphold national sovereignty.

What’s more, a civilian Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25, after reportedly being struck by a Russian air defense system responding to a drone attack in Chechnya. The incident has added to growing regional tensions, highlighting the risks posed by Russia’s military operations spilling over into neighboring airspace.

