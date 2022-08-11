Russian radar blows up at military air base in Belarus

A Russian multi-role fire control radar was reportedly blown up at the Zyabrovka air base near Homel in Belarus, which is located some 30 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

A source familiar with the intelligence said that the Russian 92N6 fire control and engagement radar, known as Grave Stone by NATO, blew up in a huge explosion at Zyabrovka air base on the night of August 11.

Lots of Russian military vehicles and aircraft, including S-400 and Pantsir S1 air defense systems, are stationed there and the Russians often launch attacks against Ukraine from Ziabrauka.

The Belarusian Hajun Project and Flagshtok Telegram channels quoted witnesses on August 11 as saying at least eight blasts were heard and flashes were seen near the Zyabrovka military airport in the southeastern Homel region of Belarus overnight.

The Belarus Ministry of Defense confirmed on Wednesday evening that one of the vehicles in the military area near Homel caught fire, though it said it was a result of an inspection run.