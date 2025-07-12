type here...

Russian prototype combat vehicle destroyed in Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
A destroyed Russian upgraded armored personnel carrier
A destroyed Russian upgraded armored personnel carrier

A prototype of Russia’s upgraded wheeled combat vehicle was destroyed in Ukraine, according to images circulating on social media.

The photographs show a burned-out upgraded BTR-80 armored personnel carrier equipped with a new “Boomerang-Burevestnik” remote-controlled weapon station, which was reportedly undergoing field trials.

The destroyed vehicle appears to have been hit by a Ukrainian first-person view (FPV) drone, widely used by Ukrainian forces to target Russian armor in contested areas.

Russian military channels had only recently reported the deployment of the BTR-80 fitted with the Boomerang-Burevestnik module to combat zones in Ukraine. The module, designed by Burevestnik Central Research Institute, was initially developed for the BTR K-16 on Russia’s next-generation Boomerang platform. However, it is adaptable to a wide range of armored vehicles.

In addition to the Boomerang family, the same combat module is reportedly integrated into other systems such as the T-16 armored recovery vehicle on the Armata platform.

The version mounted on the BTR-80 in Ukraine was fitted with a 12.7mm NSVT “Utyos” heavy machine gun, offering fire support for troops transported to the front line. The configuration is intended to modernize Soviet-era armored personnel carriers with advanced optics, remote operation capabilities, and a stabilized weapon system.

File photo of a rare Russian BTR-80 with new combat module

Open-source imagery shows the scorched remains of the vehicle in a wooded area, with the weapon module visibly damaged.

The BTR-80 has been in service since the late 1980s and remains one of the most widely used platforms in Russia’s ground forces. The integration of the Boomerang-Burevestnik module reflects Moscow’s effort to extend the combat relevance of legacy vehicles amid heavy battlefield losses in Ukraine.

The images of the destroyed vehicle were widely shared on Ukrainian and Russian social media platforms on Saturday.

