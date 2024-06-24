Russian propaganda claims downing of Ukrainian drone in Belgorod

On Monday, Russian propagandists claimed that territorial defense forces in the Belgorod region successfully downed a Ukrainian drone.

The announcement included a photo purportedly showing a downed drone.

“Territorial defense fighters in the Belgorod region downed several enemy UAVs near the border. Using mobile electronic warfare means and hunter munitions, the enemy UAVs were prevented from causing harm to the region’s residents,” stated the original message.

However, the image depicted a Russian reconnaissance drone, Supercam, leading to controversy and subsequent deletion of the original post.

У БНР почали збивати російські дрони, щоб вони не завдавали шкоди місцевим.

На першому зображенні російський розвідувальний БПЛА Supercam. pic.twitter.com/YJUrGw56wp — Serhii Sternenko ✙ (@sternenko) June 24, 2024

The initial post and photo were later removed, but not before numerous reprints and mentions spread online. Volunteer Serhiy Sternenko captured a screenshot of the post and shared it on his social media, further fueling the debate.

This incident adds to the growing skepticism about the accuracy of information disseminated by Russian media, especially concerning military operations and engagements in the ongoing war with Ukraine.