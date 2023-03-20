Russian military receives new armored vehicles

The Russian military has received a batch of protected military trucks manufactured by KamAZ and Remdizel companies.

According to local media, Russian soldiers from the Alexander Nevsky Brigade received KamAZ-6350 armored vehicles to equip the artillery division.

“The Reconnaissance Assault Brigade named after Holy Prince Alexander Nevsky received another batch of vehicles (12 new armored KamAZ vehicles) from the Russian Defense Ministry for the Detachment’s artillery division,” the report says.

The vehicle will be used by the Russian troops for transport applications.

The protected military vehicle is based on the KamAZ-6350 truck chassis. The protected cab will provide enhanced crew comfort and a high degree of protection.

The appearance of this type of vehicle was a forced measure to reduce Russian troop losses in Ukraine.