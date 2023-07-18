Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Russian military receives initial batch of new self-propelled mortars

By Colton Jones
Russian defense and technology giant Rostec announced on Tuesday that the first new 2S41 Drok 82 mm self-propelled mortars were delivered to the Russian Army.

“An initial batch of 2S41 “Drok” 82-mm self-propelled mortars based on the armored vehicle “Typhoon-VDV” was handed over to the troops,” the release states.

The new Drok mortar system developed on Typhoon-VDV mine-resistant protected patrol vehicle and is equipped with an 82 mm mortar with a maximum range of 6,000 m and a minimum range of 100 m.

The Russian state arms export agency Rosoboronexport said that the Drok mortar is intended for defeating enemy personnel, firing assets and soft-skin targets, as well as for blinding observation posts and smoke screening of illuminated areas.

The 2S41 is equipped with a modern fire control system that provides calculation of firing data. All operations to prepare fire are carried out from the fighting compartment, many are automated.

The mortar can fire conventional 82 mm ammunition, as well as new rounds with increased power and range. There is an additional 82 mm mortar with a bipod and baseplate stored in the vehicle. It can be used in the field by the dismounts.

Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe.

