Russian military increases the use of winged bombs in Ukraine

By Dylan Malyasov
Image by Tysk Telegram channel

Ukrainian military officials have reported an increase in the use of winged bombs by Russian forces in their campaign to target locations in southern Ukraine.

According to a statement from the Operational Command “South,” over a 24-hour period (from 7:00 to 7:00), the Russian military conducted nine aerial strikes employing over 50 guided aviation bombs on populated areas in the Kherson region, located in the southern part of Ukraine.

These strikes involve the utilization of aviation bombs equipped with the “UMPK” or “Unifitsirovannyi Modul Planirovaniya i Korrektsii,” which translates to the unified gliding and correction module. The UMPK is a modular attachment designed for use with unguided aviation bombs such as FAB-250 and FAB-500.

This module effectively transforms conventional free-falling bombs into precision-guided munitions, significantly extending their flight range to several kilometers. Once released from the aircraft’s pylon under the fuselage, the module deploys wings and guides the bomb to pre-specified coordinates using an integrated inertial system with GPS correction.

The increasing use of these advanced munitions by Russian forces in their attacks on southern Ukraine marks a concerning development in the ongoing conflict. Precision-guided bombs like these not only raise the risk to civilian populations but also illustrate the evolving tactics and technology being employed in the theater of war.

The Ukrainian military’s claims underscore the urgent need for international attention and efforts to provide weapons aid to de-escalate the situation.

