Russian military adapts Chinese ATV for anti-aircraft use

Russian TV screen grab

The Russian military has adapted a Chinese all-terrain vehicle (ATV) for use as an improvised anti-aircraft unit, reflecting the ongoing challenges faced by Russia in maintaining its modern military equipment amid significant battlefield losses.

The new makeshift anti-aircraft installation is comprised of twin PKT machine guns mounted on the chassis of the Desertcross 1000-3, a Chinese-manufactured ATV. The adaptation of civilian vehicles for military purposes underscores the severe shortages of modern military technology and the high attrition rates experienced by Russian forces.

Desertcross 1000-3 is an all-wheel-drive ATV powered by a 72-horsepower gasoline engine. It features a 50-liter fuel tank and has a total mass of 916 kilograms. The vehicle can transport up to 300 kilograms of cargo, sufficient for carrying towed mortars with a modest ammunition supply.

Despite its new military role, the Desertcross 1000-3 is originally marketed by its Chinese manufacturer as a recreational off-road vehicle for tourists.

Russian procurement plans include more than 1,500 units of these ATVs. The base model of the UTV is priced at 1.58 million rubles, while the fully equipped variant with additional functionalities costs 2.1 million rubles.

The use of such vehicles points to a broader trend of adapting commercial products for military applications, a necessity driven by the ongoing war and the need for flexible and mobile platforms.

