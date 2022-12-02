Friday, December 2, 2022
Russian MiG-31 Foxhound aircraft crashes in Primorsky Region

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

A MiG-31 Foxhound interceptor has crashed in the Primorsky Region, according to the press office of Russia’s Eastern Military District.

Two pilots ejected safely from a Russian MiG-31 Foxhound aircraft before it crashed Friday in the Russian Far East, security officials said.

“On December 2, a MiG-31 aircraft crashed during a routine training flight. The crew ejected itself,” the press office said in a statement.

Rescue helicopters have been sent to the crash site, the press office added.

“The aircraft conducted its flight without an ammunition load. It crashed in a desolate place and there is no destruction on the ground. According to preliminary information, a technical fault could have caused the crash,” it said.

The MiG-31 interceptor, first produced in 1979, is based on the MiG-25, which it replaced. It is a two-seat, long-range fighter for interception and destruction of cruise missiles, low-flying satellites and other aerial targets. It has a maximum speed of 1,860 miles per hour at high altitude and about 960 mph at low altitude.

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

