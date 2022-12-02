Russian MiG-31 Foxhound aircraft crashes in Primorsky Region

A MiG-31 Foxhound interceptor has crashed in the Primorsky Region, according to the press office of Russia’s Eastern Military District.

Two pilots ejected safely from a Russian MiG-31 Foxhound aircraft before it crashed Friday in the Russian Far East, security officials said.

“On December 2, a MiG-31 aircraft crashed during a routine training flight. The crew ejected itself,” the press office said in a statement.

Rescue helicopters have been sent to the crash site, the press office added.

“The aircraft conducted its flight without an ammunition load. It crashed in a desolate place and there is no destruction on the ground. According to preliminary information, a technical fault could have caused the crash,” it said.

The MiG-31 interceptor, first produced in 1979, is based on the MiG-25, which it replaced. It is a two-seat, long-range fighter for interception and destruction of cruise missiles, low-flying satellites and other aerial targets. It has a maximum speed of 1,860 miles per hour at high altitude and about 960 mph at low altitude.