Russian kamikaze drone found in Kazakhstan

A Russian Shahed-136 drone has been found in the Taskalinsky district of the West Kazakhstan region.

Local residents spotted the drone on the evening of March 18, prompting an immediate investigation by law enforcement authorities.

According to Kazinform, citing the West Kazakhstan Police Department, authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery. The drone, bearing the identification number 18358 and the Russian designation “Geran,” was equipped with a telemetry system and a high-explosive fragmentation warhead.

For Ukrainians, the Shahed-136 is a well-known weapon, as Russia has used hundreds of these drones daily to target critical infrastructure, hospitals, and residential areas. The discovery of one in Kazakhstan raises concerns about the spread of such drones beyond active conflict zones.

This is the second reported incident in recent weeks. In February, another drone, resembling an Orlan reconnaissance UAV, was found in the region. The proximity of Kazakhstan’s Bokey Orda district to the Russian military testing site at Kapustin Yar adds to speculation about the origin of these drones and whether they may be linked to military exercises or operational mishaps.

Authorities in Kazakhstan have yet to provide further details on how the drone ended up in the region or any potential security implications.