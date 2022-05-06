Russian Hind attack helicopter pulled from Kyiv waters

Ukrainian emergency service recovered from the bottom of the Kyiv Reservoir the wreckage of a Russian Mi-24/35 Hind attack helicopter that was shot down during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The wreckage of the Russian attack helicopter that was shot down by Ukrainian Soldiers in February has been found in the Kyiv reservoir just north of the Ukrainian capital.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said on Thursday that used a naval boat to tow the Russian attack helicopter, which they lifted on buoys from the bottom of the reservoir.

Ukrainian journalist Illia Ponomarenko shared footage showing the wreckage of a Mil Mi−24/35 Hind helicopter gunship lifted from Kyiv reservoir.

“One of those many shot down during the Battle of Kyiv,” Ponomarenko added.

A Russian helicopter (a Mil Mi-24, I guess) being lifted from the Kyiv Sea bottom.

The battle of Kyiv was part of the Kyiv offensive in the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine for control of Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, and surrounding districts. The battle lasted from 24 February 2022 to 2 April 2022 and ended with the defeat and withdrawal of Russian forces.