Russian forces found damaged Ukrainian M777 howitzer

A damaged Ukrainian M777 howitzer was reportedly found by Russian soldiers after seizing Ukrainian positions in the Luhansk region during a bloody battle.

The footage, obtained from the Russian YouTube and Telegram channel allegedly run by Semyon Pegov on Monday, shows a charred American-made M777 howitzer.

Ukrainian army reportedly lost its M777 towed howitzer in battle near Seversk, eastern Ukraine.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Based on this video, the Ukrainian howitzer was badly damaged as a result of artillery shelling and cannot be restored.

Video of a damaged Ukrainian M777 howitzer captured by Russian forces.https://t.co/LJgzQB03mX pic.twitter.com/76eUCwQwkT — Rob Lee (@RALee85) July 12, 2022

Ukrainian Army has received a batch of M777 howitzers as military aid from Western partners.

The 155mm howitzer weighs 4.2 tonnes and can fire as many as five rounds per minute. The M777 is the world’s first artillery weapon to make widespread use of titanium and aluminum alloys, resulting in a howitzer that is half the weight of conventional towed 155mm systems.

Howitzer is equipped with a 39-calibre barrel. It has a maximum firing range of 24.7km, with unassisted rounds, and 30km with rocket-assisted rounds.