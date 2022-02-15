Russian defense chief announces returning of some troops to bases after exercises near Ukraine

On Tuesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry press release announced the start of a pullback of some forces after massive drills near Ukraine that involved dozens of navy ships, hundreds of warplanes and thousands of troops.

Units of the Western and Southern military districts on Tuesday will begin returning to permanent bases after completing exercises, the Interfax news service reported, citing the Defense Ministry in Moscow.

“As combat training measures are coming to a close, the troops, as is always the case, will conduct combined marches to their permanent garrisons. Units of the Southern and Western Military Districts that have accomplished their tasks have already begun loading personnel and equipment on railway and auto transport means and will today begin heading to their military garrisons,” the statement says.

Some units will conduct foot marches as part of military columns, according to the statement.

It was earlier reported that troops of almost all of Russia’s Military Districts were participating in massive drills.