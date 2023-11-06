Monday, November 6, 2023
type here...

Russian corvette shows massive damage after Ukrainian strike

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Photos that began to circulate on social media today show the massive damage sustained by a Russian Navy Karakurt-Class corvette after a reported Ukrainian cruise missile strike on 4 November.

This attack was the second successful cruise missile strike on Russian ships in the Russian-occupied Crimea.

According to reports from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a Russian naval vessel at the Zaliv shipyard in Kerch was the target of a Ukrainian airstrike. At the time of the attack, it was not definitively known whether the Russian vessel had been destroyed.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Following the explosions, Russian occupants initially claimed that “some debris from downed missiles fell into one of the dry docks.” However, it was only late in the evening on November 4 that the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the Russian Black Sea Fleet ship stationed at the Zaliv Shipyard in Kerch had sustained damage.

In the morning of November 5, the Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk officially confirmed that Ukrainian military forces had destroyed one of the most modern Russian naval vessels – the missile corvette “Askold,” a vessel known for its capacity to carry Kalibr cruise missiles.

The Zaliv Shipyard is a crucial facility for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, and the loss of such a formidable vessel is a notable setback for Russia’s naval power in the Black Sea region

The destruction of the “Askold” is not only a blow to Russian naval capabilities but also a demonstration of Ukraine’s determination to protect its sovereignty and resist foreign occupation.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.