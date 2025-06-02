Russian bomber losses tilt balance toward China, NATO

A recent wave of Ukrainian drone strikes has further eroded Russia’s long-range nuclear strike capabilities, dealing a measurable blow to the Kremlin’s strategic aviation fleet.

The damage, combined with aging aircraft and delayed modernization, has altered the broader security equation in both Europe and Asia.

Dozens of Russia’s strategic bombers, primarily Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 aircraft, have reportedly been either destroyed or rendered inoperable. While some losses stemmed from precision Ukrainian drone attacks, others were attributed to the physical deterioration of airframes that had seen extended service with minimal overhaul.

This decline in operational capability represents more than a tactical setback. It reshapes the strategic landscape, reducing the immediate nuclear threat to NATO and shifting the balance of power in Asia. With fewer active platforms to deliver long-range nuclear strikes, Russia’s deterrent posture is now under strain.

For NATO, this development brings breathing room. The number of high-priority targets in a potential nuclear exchange scenario has dropped substantially, freeing resources and potentially improving readiness across Europe.

In Asia, China stands to gain. Moscow’s diminished long-range arsenal narrows the gap between Beijing and its northern partner, effectively creating a rough parity in nuclear delivery platforms. Analysts suggest that, in a hypothetical direct confrontation, Russia would now struggle to demonstrate the qualitative or quantitative superiority it once held.

The Kremlin has not officially acknowledged the extent of these losses, but Russian military infrastructure has shown visible strain. The ongoing issues with the Bulava submarine-launched ballistic missile program — which remains incomplete and plagued by technical faults — only compound the situation.

Corruption, production delays, and the physical toll on decades-old platforms have all contributed to what appears to be a gradual erosion of Russia’s nuclear delivery capability.

While Russia retains substantial stockpiles of warheads and land-based missiles, the loss of strategic bombers narrows its options in a crisis. The country no longer presents itself as a peerless nuclear power — and both NATO and China are adjusting their postures accordingly.