Russian Army’s new heavy trucks fell into the hands of Ukrainian Soldiers

The Ukrainian military has captured the newest variant of the iconic Russian URAL trucks.

Two new Russian heavy military trucks, designed as the Ural-63704-0011, were captured by Ukrainian soldiers in the country’s northeastern Chernigiv region.

The new Ural-63704, better known as Tornado-U, the military truck is larger and more capable than the Soviet-designed Ural-4320.

According to Russian state media, the Tornado-U is based on a three-axle truck chassis with a flat body intended for the transporting of weapons, military hardware and cargoes and the towing of transport and special semi-trailers.

The truck had a laden weight of up to 30 t and a carrying capacity of up to 16 t. It could transport a semi-trailer with a weight of 12 t. The vehicle was powered by a diesel multifuel engine with a power output of 440 h.p. that provided a maximum speed of 100 km/h.

The power of the diesel inline six-cylinder multi-fuel engine is 440 hp. The maximum speed on the highway is 100 km/h. Ground clearance – 400 mm. The depth of the ford to be overcome is -1.8 meters.

Production of the Ural-63704-0010 reportedly commenced in 2016.

Such trucks also were used by the Russian army in Syria.