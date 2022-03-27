Sunday, March 27, 2022
type here...

Russian Army’s new heavy trucks fell into the hands of Ukrainian Soldiers

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The Ukrainian military has captured the newest variant of the iconic Russian URAL trucks.

Two new Russian heavy military trucks, designed as the Ural-63704-0011, were captured by Ukrainian soldiers in the country’s northeastern Chernigiv region.

The new Ural-63704, better known as Tornado-U, the military truck is larger and more capable than the Soviet-designed Ural-4320.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to Russian state media, the Tornado-U is based on a three-axle truck chassis with a flat body intended for the transporting of weapons, military hardware and cargoes and the towing of transport and special semi-trailers.

The truck had a laden weight of up to 30 t and a carrying capacity of up to 16 t. It could transport a semi-trailer with a weight of 12 t. The vehicle was powered by a diesel multifuel engine with a power output of 440 h.p. that provided a maximum speed of 100 km/h.

The power of the diesel inline six-cylinder multi-fuel engine is 440 hp. The maximum speed on the highway is 100 km/h. Ground clearance – 400 mm. The depth of the ford to be overcome is -1.8 meters.

Production of the Ural-63704-0010 reportedly commenced in 2016.

Such trucks also were used by the Russian army in Syria.

 

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine