Russian army adds 30,000 soldiers per month

Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev stated that over 210,000 individuals have joined the Russian Armed Forces under contract since the start of 2025.

In addition, more than 18,000 people have reportedly joined volunteer formations, according to his latest remarks.

Medvedev said that this recruitment pace reflects an average of approximately 30,000 new personnel per month.

“More than 210,000 contract servicemen have joined the Russian Armed Forces since the beginning of the year, and more than 18,000 people have joined volunteer units,” Medvedev said.

However, his figures directly contradict earlier claims made by Russian President Vladimir Putin. In May 2025, Putin asserted that Russia was attracting between 50,000 and 60,000 new volunteers per month—a figure more than twice the pace Medvedev outlined.

The discrepancy highlights a growing inconsistency in official Russian statements about the country’s military recruitment amid its ongoing war against Ukraine. Putin’s previous remarks appeared to present a much more accelerated mobilization process than what Medvedev described.

There has been no clarification or correction issued by the Kremlin regarding the conflicting numbers. The Russian Ministry of Defense has also not publicly addressed the gap between the two sets of data.

Medvedev’s figures are the latest attempt by Russian officials to portray the country’s ongoing force generation efforts as effective, despite mounting losses in Ukraine and the challenges of sustaining prolonged combat operations. Western intelligence assessments, including those from the United Kingdom and the United States, have repeatedly questioned the sustainability of Russia’s recruitment efforts without broader mobilization.

While contract service in Russia is formally voluntary, local reports and human rights organizations have documented increased pressure on men to enlist, especially in economically vulnerable regions. Recruitment campaigns across the country have ramped up through regional authorities, online advertising, and in some cases direct outreach to draft-age citizens.

Putin’s earlier claims of adding up to 60,000 troops per month raised doubts among analysts and observers, who pointed to the logistical, training, and equipping challenges associated with such a pace. Medvedev’s revised figure lends credence to suspicions that the Kremlin may be inflating its recruitment numbers for public consumption or to maintain the image of military momentum.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied the need for a second wave of mass mobilization, opting instead for what it calls “contract-based recruitment.” However, independent Russian and international media have reported that regional governors continue to receive unofficial quotas for the number of men to be signed into service.