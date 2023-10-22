Sunday, October 22, 2023
Russia uses homemade, cheap drones to attack Ukraine

By Dylan Malyasov
Archival photograph, courtesy of BLITZ Aircraft Unmanned

Ukraine’s Air Force Spokesperson, Yuriy Ignat, has issued a stark warning about the emergence of unattributed drones built with engines sourced from online marketplaces like AliExpress.

These improvised unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are raising concerns for their potential dangers, posing yet another challenge to Ukrainian air defenses.

Ignat remarked, “We are dealing with non-standard UAVs. We have fragments and remnants, giving us insights into what the enemy is using. In essence, their drones incorporate engines purchased from AliExpress. This isn’t the first time they have cobbled together these makeshift aircraft from basic materials, often referred to as ‘sticks,’ launching them in the direction of our state. These DIY UAVs are of the attack variety, carrying several kilograms of explosives, making them dangerous.”

The warning comes in the wake of an incident on a Sunday morning when Ukrainian authorities reported two UAVs, launched by Russian forces, approaching Ukraine from the northern direction. Alarming as it may be, these drones managed to evade interception.

These homemade and cheap drones, although constructed from AliExpress-sourced seemingly rudimentary materials, have proven to be a credible menace due to their combat payload capabilities and potential for use to attack relatively high-value targets.

