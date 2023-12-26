Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Russians equip their modern air defense systems with sandbags

By Dylan Malyasov
Recent images surfacing on social media depict the utilization of sandbags as added protection for Russia’s modern air defense system, the Tor-M2.

The visuals, reportedly extracted from a video recently published by the Russian Ministry of Defense on their Telegram channel, showcase the Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system outfitted with sandbag encasements, allegedly to enhance its defense capabilities.

“This vehicle is unique. It’s not afraid of dirt. It can go anywhere. Its maneuverability is simply excellent,” remarked a mechanic-driver referred to as ‘Hermit,’ operating within the air defense system.

The images reveal the Tor-M2’s framework tailored with specialized metal grids to accommodate sandbag reinforcement, a measure undertaken by Russian military personnel in response to the ongoing threat posed by Ukrainian kamikaze drones and HIMARS strikes.

With the persistent risk of attacks, even within Russian-held territories, their military installations have come under repeated assault by Ukrainian forces employing long-range reconnaissance and strike systems.

