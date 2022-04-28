Russia shoots down 6 Ukrainian Bayraktar TB-2 drones

Since Putin ordered his massive bloody invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly lost six Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles— almost 20% of its estimated active fleet.

Open-source-intelligence analysts from the Oryx blog reported that as of April 28, three months into the war, Ukraine has lost six Turkish-built Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aircraft systems.

This is only confirmed, photographed losses and so represents an absolute minimum baseline and most reliable figure. The Oryx team meticulously tracks material losses in this war using social media to confirm its data about damaged, destroyed, abandoned, or captured Russian and Ukrainian military equipment.

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Bayraktar TB2 drones success against Russian main battle tanks and other military vehicles. Kyiv has claimed its drones have destroyed several hundred Russian armored vehicles.

Also, Ukrainian combat drones, like the Bayraktar, are showing their effectiveness against outdated Russian air defense systems.

The Russian air force and air defense are on a real hunt for Ukrainian drones, but they still cannot cope with these systems and increasingly Ukrainian troops are striking deep behind Russian lines.

Russia’s unprovoked and unwarranted invasion of Ukraine has resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians, while more than 3.7 million refugees have left the country. An additional estimated 6.5 million Ukrainians have also been displaced within Ukraine, and dozens of the nation’s cities have taken massive damage.