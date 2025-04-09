Russia sends fresh BMP-3s to frontlines

Russian state defense conglomerate Rostec has delivered a fresh batch of BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles to its armed forces.

According to Rostec, the vehicles were manufactured by its subsidiary, the High-Precision Systems holding, and come equipped with several enhancements aimed at countering modern threats.

These include supplemental armor kits, slat armor screens, and quickly detachable anti-drone cages—colloquially referred to as “mangals.” The BMP-3s are also fitted with thermal and radar signature-reducing covers made from flame-resistant materials.

“These upgrades increase the survivability of the equipment in combat conditions,” Rostec said in a statement.

The defense firm also announced a rise in production rates.

“In March, High-Precision Systems increased the output of infantry fighting vehicles by 10 percent compared to the early months of this year,” said Bekkhan Ozdoev, Rostec’s industrial director for the armaments cluster and a member of the Bureau of the Russian Union of Mechanical Engineers.

He added that since 2022, Rostec has nearly tripled its production of light armored vehicles.

This delivery follows an earlier batch of BMP-3s shipped to the Russian military in October.

The BMP-3, originally introduced in the late 1980s, has remained a core platform in Russia’s mechanized forces. Recent battlefield adaptations, especially in Ukraine, have prompted updates to its armor and electronic countermeasures in response to growing threats from loitering munitions and precision-guided weapons.

While Russian defense officials tout the upgraded vehicles as a key asset in frontline operations, the exact number of BMP-3s delivered in the latest batch was not disclosed.

The delivery reflects continued efforts by Moscow to replenish and modernize its ground forces amid ongoing combat operations. Russian industry has been under pressure to maintain supply levels amid sanctions and strained logistics.