Russia secures supply lines with armored trains

Russian state media have showcased the continued use of armored trains—an unconventional but deeply rooted element of the country’s military logistics—on occupied Ukrainian territory.

The state media showed the armored train Yenisey operating under the “Center” group of forces during what officials described as a “combat coordination” exercise.

The Yenisey is equipped with a range of weaponry, including a ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft gun, multiple “Utyos” heavy machine gun mounts, and notably, a BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle installed directly on one of its flatbed cars. The system is designed to provide protection during critical rail operations in contested areas.

According to Russian military sources, the armored train is primarily used to escort logistics convoys and conduct reconnaissance and repair missions on railway lines, which remain a priority for sustaining operations in occupied zones.

While largely absent from modern Western militaries, armored trains continue to play a unique role in Russian doctrine. The use of rail-based logistics is seen as essential for maintaining extended supply lines, particularly in the vast and infrastructure-reliant Russian military system.

Military analysts have frequently commented on this dependence. A common phrase among them is, “Where the Russian boot goes, the railway follows,” underlining the importance Moscow places on establishing and defending rail networks immediately behind advancing forces.

Armored trains, though limited in number and operational scope, offer a mobile and partially protected platform for repairing damaged infrastructure under fire.