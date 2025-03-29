Russia receives new batch of Su-35S fighters

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), part of Russia’s Rostec State Corporation, has delivered the first batch of new Su-35S multirole fighters to the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) this year, according to a corporate statement released by the company.

The 4++ generation fighters completed full factory testing and were accepted by military technical personnel after evaluation in various operational conditions. The aircraft have now been transferred to their designated airbase, the company confirmed.

“Our aircraft manufacturers are fulfilling their obligations under the state defense order,” said Vladimir Artyakov, First Deputy General Director of Rostec. “Today, new batches of aircraft systems are at various stages of readiness. The Su-35S is equipped with advanced weapons and long-range targeting systems and is designed for air superiority missions as well as engaging ground and maritime targets, day or night, in both simple and adverse weather conditions.”

Artyakov added that the aircraft’s operational range allows it to engage targets far from home airbases.

The Su-35S, described by officials as a transitional platform toward fifth-generation combat systems, features new digital control engines with thrust-vectoring capabilities, improving both maneuverability and performance.

Vadim Badekha, General Director of UAC, emphasized the corporation’s intent to accelerate production of high-demand aircraft. “Our priority is to ramp up output of Su-34, Su-35, and Su-57 aircraft,” Badekha said. “Each type will see an increase in manufacturing volume this year. To support this, we will continue expanding our production footprint.”

UAC officials noted that rising production rates require expanded technical capabilities and workforce development. The company is investing in workforce training and infrastructure modernization to eliminate bottlenecks and sustain higher production tempos.

The Su-35S remains a key asset in Russia’s airpower modernization strategy, and its deployment is expected to reinforce the Aerospace Forces’ combat readiness across multiple operational domains.