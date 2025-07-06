Russia pushes new fighter jet deal with India

Russia has submitted a dual proposal to India, offering its fifth-generation Su-57E stealth fighter and the advanced Su-35M air superiority jet.

The offer, presented by Russian state conglomerate Rostec and Sukhoi, includes full technology transfer for local production of the Su-57E at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Nashik facility. This site has previously assembled more than 220 Su-30MKI fighters. In addition, Russia has proposed direct delivery of Su-35M aircraft as part of India’s Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) tender for 117 jets, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

The Su-57E, Russia’s export variant of its premier fighter, would grant India access to source codes and allow 40–60% localization, enabling integration of indigenous systems such as Astra beyond-visual-range missiles, Rudram anti-radiation missiles, and Virupaksha AESA radars. Rostec says this approach aligns with India’s “Make in India” and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives and would support the country’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program through technology transfer of engines, stealth systems, and avionics.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Rostec has proposed initial deliveries of 20–30 Su-57E aircraft within three to four years to meet the IAF’s urgent requirements, with 70 to 100 jets to follow into the early 2030s.

The Su-35M, a 4.5-generation fighter, is positioned as a faster acquisition solution to bolster IAF squadrons, which have declined from the sanctioned strength of 42 to just 31. Rostec claims that the Su-35M shares 70–80% commonality with the Su-30MKI, simplifying maintenance and pilot transition. The company highlighted the Su-30MKI’s performance during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, where it provided air cover and conducted BrahMos missile strikes against Pakistani Air Force bases.

Rostec said Su-35 production has “doubled” in response to demands from the Ukraine war, allowing annual deliveries in double digits. The company believes India could receive two full squadrons—36 to 40 aircraft—within two to three years.

Both jets are powered by the Saturn AL-41F1S (Izdeliye 117S) afterburning turbofan engine, which generates 142 kN of thrust with thrust-vectoring for superior maneuverability. However, the IAF is reportedly more interested in the Izdeliye 177S, a derivative engine featuring serrated exhaust nozzles to reduce radar and infrared signatures and offering a higher thrust-to-weight ratio than the AL-31FP. The 177S debuted at the 2024 Zhuhai Airshow and has a lifespan of 6,000 hours, triple that of its predecessor. While not yet flight-tested, Rostec has suggested that international commitments—potentially from India—could accelerate its deployment.

Despite the ambitious pitch, questions remain over IAF interest in the Su-35M, as the Rafale is seen as a more mature 4.5-generation platform with existing infrastructure from India’s 2016 deal for 36 aircraft. Su-35M pricing is estimated at $65–80 million per unit, making it more cost-effective than the Rafale’s $120 million or the F-35’s $100 million range. The Su-35M’s integration of long-range R-37M hypersonic missiles and K-77M BVR missiles could appeal for high-altitude operations over the Himalayas.

However, analysts note persistent concerns about Su-57E’s stealth capabilities, potential U.S. CAATSA sanctions, and past challenges with Su-30MKI spare parts and maintenance under sanctions imposed on Russia after 2014.

A 2018 Jane’s Defence Weekly report said up to 40% of India’s Su-30MKI fleet was grounded at times due to supply chain disruptions.

By leveraging HAL’s experience assembling over 920 AL-31FP engines since 2004, Rostec says India could develop a “Super-30” upgrade for its existing Su-30MKI fleet and extend operational life through 2055. The combination of new jets and upgraded engines would expand range and payload for missions like Operation Sindoor.