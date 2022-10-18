Russia lost its most advanced air defense system in Ukraine

Russia’s most advanced surface-to-air missile system has been knocked out during recent fighting in Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops struck the S-400 air defense system convoy targeting the multifunctional radar, according to an obituary published in Russia.

The story was first reported by Yuriy Butusov, which cited the obituary of the Russian lieutenant Andriy Grakov from Bataisk, Rostov region.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The details given in the obituary said that Grakov was the crew of multifunctional radar as part of the S-400 system. He was with a squad on combat duty during the battle, and his combat vehicle was struck by a direct hit by a rocket launcher.

The fact that this advanced air defense system was participating in combat in Ukraine is somewhat surprising. Apparently, the S-400 system defended Russian troops in the Kherson region, in southern Ukraine.

According to some Russian reports, like one from TASS, S-400 (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy strategic and tactical aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles and hypersonic weapons and can also be used against ground installations.

The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400km and at an altitude of up to 30km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.

The S-400 is one of the most controversial air defense systems in the world currently.