Russia gets new batch of Su-35S jets

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has delivered a new batch of Su-35S multirole fighters to the Russian Ministry of Defense as part of the ongoing State Defense Order, the company confirmed.

According to UAC, the 4++ generation aircraft completed the full cycle of factory testing under various operational modes before transferring to their assigned operational airfield. The delivery continues Russia’s effort to sustain and expand its tactical aviation fleet amid the ongoing military campaign in Ukraine.

The Su-35S, manufactured by UAC under the umbrella of the Rostec State Corporation, is designed for air superiority missions as well as precision strikes against ground and naval targets at extended ranges in all weather conditions, day or night. The aircraft supports a wide range of weapon systems and advanced pilotage and targeting capabilities.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In a statement, Vladimir Artyakov, First Deputy General Director of Rostec, said: “Military pilots highly rate the characteristics of the Su-35S. During the special military operation [war in Ukraine], the aircraft has proven itself as the best in its class. It allows the use of a broad range of weapons at all altitudes and speeds, and enables advanced piloting and combat tactics. These fighters demonstrate excellent flight performance and superior navigation and targeting systems. Our aircraft help complete assigned missions and bring us closer to victory.”

Vadim Badekha, General Director of UAC, added that production will continue at a steady pace to meet increased military demand.

“We are committed to maintaining the production rhythm for the aircraft most in demand by our Armed Forces, including the Su-35S. At the same time, we are improving production efficiency. By 2030, we plan to increase labor productivity by 30%. This effort allows us to fulfill larger orders under the State Defense Order using existing resources. This year’s order volume is growing and will exceed last year’s high levels,” he said.

The Su-35S is one of Russia’s most advanced non-stealth fighters, equipped with a powerful radar, thrust-vectoring engines, and extended range. While not a fifth-generation platform, it incorporates many systems developed for the Su-57 and continues to serve as a core asset in Russia’s tactical aviation inventory.

The exact number of aircraft delivered was not disclosed.