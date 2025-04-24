Russia fines Google over YouTube videos revealing military losses

Russia has imposed a fine on Google, accusing the tech giant of disseminating sensitive information related to Russian military casualties in Ukraine.

The Moscow District Court ruled that the company violated Russian law by allowing the publication of content on its YouTube platform disclosing personal details of Russian servicemen killed during the so-called “special military operation.”

According to a TASS report dated April 21, the court determined that Google had breached regulations prohibiting the spread of restricted information, including the names and biographies of deceased Russian military personnel.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“The court ruled that the disclosure of the Russian Federation Armed Forces’ personnel losses, including names and biographies of the deceased, constitutes information banned from dissemination within Russia,” the judgment stated.

The ruling further highlighted that certain videos on YouTube were found to contain this restricted content. As noted in the court documents, “In accordance with YouTube’s terms of use, the service provider is Google LLC, operating under the laws of the state of Delaware, United States.”

Google was fined 3.8 million rubles (approximately $46,000) under Article 13.41, Part 2 of the Russian Federation Administrative Offenses Code, which covers violations related to access to information restricted under Russian law.

The court cited additional reasons for the fine, including videos posted on YouTube offering instructions to Russian soldiers on how to surrender. Past rulings against Google have included penalties for hosting content allegedly promoting non-traditional sexual relationships and criticizing the Russian military, the report added.

Russian authorities claim that Google has accumulated substantial unpaid administrative fines, now amounting to what local media described as “2 undecillion rubles” (a theoretical figure reflecting exponential penalties). The escalating sum is due to Google’s failure to comply with previous rulings. Russian officials have stated that Google will only be permitted to re-enter the Russian market once it fulfills these court-imposed obligations.

This latest move underscores the Kremlin’s ongoing efforts to suppress information about the scale of Russian losses in Ukraine and to tighten control over foreign media platforms operating within the country.