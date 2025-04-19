Russia’s 155th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade is now fielding a captured U.S.-supplied Bradley M2A2 ODS-SA Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) in the Kursk region, according to visual confirmation circulated on Russian state media and independently verified by open-source intelligence.

The Bradley, widely regarded for its battlefield effectiveness, was originally delivered to Ukrainian forces as part of Washington’s multi-billion-dollar military assistance program.

Now, at least one of the vehicles has resurfaced under Russian control—marking another example of captured Western hardware reportedly entering service with Russian units.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

This is not the first time a Bradley has been spotted in Russian hands. Data compiled by Oryx, a conflict monitoring group that tracks visual battlefield losses, indicates that Russia has likely captured at least 11 Bradley IFVs since their introduction to Ukraine.

The Bradley has been described as a force multiplier for Ukrainian mechanized units, especially in high-risk sectors of the front. Its integrated 25mm M242 Bushmaster chain gun, TOW missile launcher, and layered armor systems have helped Ukrainian crews inflict damage on Russian armor while enhancing survivability in combat.

In one widely cited engagement, a Ukrainian-operated Bradley successfully destroyed a Russian T-90M “Proryv,” one of Moscow’s most advanced main battle tanks. The event underscored the system’s firepower and its impact on close-quarters armored warfare.

However, as Ukrainian military sources have reported, the majority of Bradley losses have not come from tank fire or conventional anti-armor systems. Instead, they have been targeted and disabled primarily by Russian first-person-view (FPV) drones—low-cost, explosive-laden UAVs that have become a defining threat on the modern battlefield.