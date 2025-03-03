Russia expands Kh-101 and Kinzhal missile production

Russia has increased the production of the Kh-101 (AS-23 Kodiak) cruise missile and the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile, but the overall rise in high-precision missile manufacturing does not exceed 1.5 times the previous output, according to a senior Ukrainian intelligence official.

As noted by Ukraine’s Deputy Chief of Defense Intelligence, Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Russian missile production in 2025 has not undergone substantial changes compared to 2024, though there has been a shift in manufacturing priorities. He stated that Russia has ramped up production of the Kh-101 cruise missile while reducing output of the Kalibr missile system, likely reassessing their operational effectiveness.

Skibitskyi indicated that Russia is also seeking to increase the production of Kinzhal missiles and ballistic missiles for the Iskander system, as these weapons have demonstrated greater effectiveness in combat scenarios. However, he noted that the projected increase in total high-precision missile production remains within a 1.2- to 1.5-fold range compared to the previous year.

According to his assessment, Russia intends to manufacture hundreds of missiles for attacks against Ukraine in 2025, including 750 Iskander 9M723 ballistic missiles and 560 X-101 cruise missiles. These figures, however, have not been officially confirmed, and the feasibility of reaching these targets remains uncertain.

Defense Express has reported that the anticipated production rate for Kh-101 cruise missiles stands at approximately 46 units per month, maintaining current output levels. Meanwhile, production of the 9M723 ballistic missile is expected to rise to 62 units per month, representing a 25% increase compared to December 2024.

Additionally, analysts from the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) have indicated that Russia is working on enhancements to the Kh-101 missile. These improvements include thermal decoy countermeasures to evade air defense systems, upgraded electronics for improved accuracy, and warheads equipped with cluster munitions.