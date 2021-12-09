Russia deploys Buk air defense system near Ukrainian border

A Russian Buk surface-to-air missile system was moved to a new location near the village of Maslovka near Voronezh, a short distance from its border with Ukraine.

A flurry of social media posts indicates that Russia again deploying its troops near the Ukrainian border.

On some social media platforms, such as TikTok, were shared dozens of videos that showed trains loaded with large amounts of Russian military hardware, including Buk surface-to-air missile system.

After analyzing the video, analysts from the Conflict Intelligence Team came to the conclusion that at least one Buk complex – one division – could be located at the Maslovka railway station. It is noted that the numbers of the combat vehicles are painted over.

Buk SAM in echelon near Voronezh Buk SAM in echelon near Voronezh pic.twitter.com/uLqDnQpiJJ https://t.co/uLqDnQpiJJ https://t.co/fEJjBnQHgL — Codified Likeness Utility (@parkerrm39) December 8, 2021

“These data allow us to conclude that despite the negotiations between Biden and Putin, the concentration of Russian troops in the areas bordering the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities continues,” the message says.

The Buk missile system is a family of self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile systems developed by the Soviet Union and its successor state, the Russian Federation, and designed to counter cruise missiles, smart bombs, fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Russians now have about 120,000 troops arrayed around Ukraine, and they are increasing their intelligence-gathering activities, according to the latest Ukrainian military assessment. Those figures include 98,000 ground troops and 22,000 air and naval forces.