Romania to produce U.S. G/ATOR radar system

Romania’s state-owned defense company ROMARM has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with U.S. defense giant Northrop Grumman for the local co-production of the G/ATOR (Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar) system, according to the DefenseRomania report.

The deal, concluded in the aftermath of discussions at the NATO Summit in The Hague, was authorized under the direction of Romania’s newly appointed Minister of Economy.

In a statement, ROMARM said the partnership marks an important step in strengthening Romania’s defense capabilities and revitalizing its domestic defense industry through direct transfer of advanced U.S. radar technology.

Northrop Grumman’s G/ATOR system is designed to provide long-range, 360-degree surveillance and fire control support for air and missile defense missions. The system’s multi-mission capabilities allow it to detect, identify, and track a wide array of aerial and ground-based threats, including cruise missiles, manned and unmanned aircraft, artillery rockets, projectiles, and mortars.

“Our industrial partnership with ROMARM will deliver a proven, ready-now solution that will help strengthen Romania’s security against evolving threats,” said Greg Teitelbaum, Northrop Grumman’s Vice President for Land and Maritime Sensors.

According to Northrop Grumman, the radar system is already operational with the U.S. Marine Corps and has demonstrated combat reliability in contested environments. The system is expected to provide Romanian forces with enhanced situational awareness and interoperability with NATO command and control structures.

The agreement also carries potential economic and industrial benefits for Romania. In addition to technology transfer, the project is expected to modernize the country’s defense manufacturing infrastructure and create jobs in high-tech sectors. Officials say the move aligns with Romania’s long-term strategy to become a key security hub in the Black Sea region.

While the memorandum outlines the framework for cooperation, specific details such as the production volume or the future location of the radar assembly facilities have not been disclosed. These elements will likely be determined during upcoming contractual phases of the partnership.