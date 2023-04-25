Romania buys TB2 combat drones from Baykar

Romanian Ministry of National Defense has awarded Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar Tech a $321 million contract to produce three TB2 unmanned aircraft systems for the Romanian Land Forces.

According to Defense News, TB2 systems (each system includes six aerial platforms) are to be delivered to Timisoara, where the Romanian Air Force is used to operate the 93rd Air Base.

The Baykar company said the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle is a Medium Altitude Long Endurance class system developed for tactical reconnaissance and surveillance missions.

The combat drone is about the size of a small plane, has cameras on board, and can be armed with laser-guided bombs to provide tactical intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance capability.

Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle can carry a maximum payload of more than 55kg. Bayraktar can fly up to 22,500 feet and loiter for more than 24 hours.

Romania is investing in expanding its Forces in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.