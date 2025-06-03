Raytheon to equip US Navy destroyers with SPY-6(V)4 radars

Raytheon, an RTX business, has been awarded a $536 million sole-source contract by the U.S. Navy to expand support and integration of the SPY-6 family of radars, the company announced.

The contract extends previous work under the Navy’s Integration and Production Support program and includes upgrades to Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyers with the SPY-6(V)4 variant.

In a statement, Raytheon said the contract includes engineering services, shipboard installation, testing, crew training, and software enhancements to increase radar performance across the fleet.

“SPY-6 is the most advanced radar in the U.S. naval fleet, providing ships a new level of defense against evolving threats,” said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. “This contract highlights the essential role of this technology in supporting the U.S. Navy’s technology roadmap for several decades to come.”

The SPY-6 radar system is designed to provide improved situational awareness and integrated defense against a range of airborne, surface, and ballistic missile threats. The scalable design allows for integration across a wide class of Navy vessels, from destroyers to amphibious ships.

The radar is currently operational on two U.S. Navy ships, with installations scheduled on three more vessels that are in various stages of testing throughout 2025. According to Raytheon, over 60 ships are expected to be equipped with SPY-6 radars over the next decade.

The technology is seen as a core part of the Navy’s modernization strategy, offering digital, software-driven upgrades to better adapt to emerging threats. The SPY-6(V)4 variant in particular is tailored for existing destroyers, giving older hulls enhanced detection and engagement capabilities.

Work under this contract is expected to be completed by May 2026.